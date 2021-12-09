The Potter County Jail will soon have virtual mental health services available to inmates.
The county’s jail board voted at its meeting last Friday, Dec. 3, to implement the program with Telemental Health Services Agreement, formerly called InSight Medical Group. Sheriff Glenn Drake, former jail warden, said at previous meetings he started working on bringing the services to the jail before being derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s gratifying we can do this today,” said Potter County Commissioner Barry Hayman at last week’s meeting. “This is a service that’s in dire need.”
The services will be “pay-as-you-go” instead of a set annual contract. At last month’s board meeting, Julia Alday with Cost Management Plus said since the jail already has a working polycom system, startup costs should be around $250.
Before the vote, two guest speakers at the meeting – Paul Harris of Re-entry Services and Loretta Lininger, Seneca Highlands IU9 Adult Educator – both echoed how important mental health services are for inmates.
Harris, a case manager for re-entry services at the jail, said mental health and drug and alcohol use are two of the biggest hurdles inmates face when re-entering society.
“We work with individuals in Potter County to help transition them back to life,” he said. “We’re asking them to do the impossible.”
Harris said re-entry services help former inmates secure housing, food, health services and jobs, and helps them fill out and submit related applications. He said he’s assisting the jail board to implement best practices regarding the services.
Related to best practices, board members are looking into implementing three best practices from the National Association of County’s Justice and Public Safety Committee – maintaining a jail website, recognizing corrections officers and soliciting suggestions for improvement of jail operations.
County commissioner and jail board chair Paul Heimel suggested National Corrections Officers Week in May would be a good time to recognize the COs. Hayman said he’d look into options for a website to offer information about the jail and its policies to inmates, their families and the public.
Also at the meeting, the board received clarification on complaint procedures at the jail.
In the absence of Jail Warden Angela Milford, Drake said inmates can log complaints with the guard on duty. If they can’t handle or respond to the complaint, it goes up the chain to the head corrections officer on duty, to the deputy warden (formerly Milford and currently vacant) to the warden.
Drake said due to the volume received, complaints had been restricted to one in the morning and one in the afternoon per inmate. He said complaints could be anything from not liking the food, to issues between cellmates, to “legitimate grievances” that are filed on a form if the complaint escalates or can’t be handled by the complaint chain of command. Such grievances were responded to by the warden in writing, a copy of which was given to the inmate and filed in their records.
Drake added that bringing every complaint to board meetings, as suggested at last month’s meeting, could be cumbersome and time-consuming.
“I don’t see myself or other board members wanting to get involved with that, especially when that’s basically Ang’s job, the custody and care of inmates in the facility,” said Drake. “Maybe we can be made apprised of them, but I don’t see us being able to help in any manner.”
The jail board next meets 12 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7.