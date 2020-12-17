Graduates
Jessica Edwards, of Genesee, graduated from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford with a Bachelor of Science in business management.
December graduates were recognized with an online celebration, which can be viewed on the university’s YouTube Channel, uPittBradford, or Facebook page, facebook.com/PittBradford.
