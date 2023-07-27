Just after 9 p.m. Thursday evening, first responders from the Austin Volunteer Fire Company were dispatched for a tree down on power lines on Rugaber Street as a strong storm system moved across the area.
Upon arrival, Station 44 personnel found Route 872 completely blocked. The transformer blew causing a power outage in all of Austin Borough.
Approximately 274 West Penn Power customers in the borough were reported to be without power as of Friday morning. First responders and crews from PennDOT remained on scene, having closed Route 872 and creating a detour from Ruth Street to Goodyear Terrace.
Traffic control was set up on the north side and the south side of the incident. PennDOT relieved Station 44 during the night and remained on scene as of Friday morning. As of 9 a.m. Friday, borough residents remain without power, with no confirmed ETA for restoration.
State Route 872 remained closed with the detour still in place. West Penn Power arrived on scene in storm mode on Friday.
The road was re-opened at 1:30 p.m. Friday and power was back on at 3 p.m. that day.
Station 44 was dispatched five minutes later for multiple trees down blocking the roadway in Keating Township near the Austin Dam. Additional trees were also removed near Jones Run area.
Station 44 also responded to two medical emergencies during the storm and a third medical emergency at 6:25 a.m. Friday. Station 44 was also assisted by Pa. State Police