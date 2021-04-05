COUDERSPORT -- More than 170 volunteer firefighters from 13 local departments fought a fire that ultimately destroyed Kaytee’s Family Restaurant, a Coudersport staple, on Friday night, April 2.
“It is with great sadness that we lost a local restaurant and an owner lost her business and workers lost their jobs last evening. The fire had a deep-seated head start and firefighters worked feverishly to save the business as well as other nearby businesses,” Bryan Phelps, Coudersport Volunteer Fire Department chief, wrote in a post on the department’s Facebook page.
“At this time the restaurant is considered a total loss and heavy damage to the produce and feed store areas with an undetermined cost or cause at this time,” Phelps wrote, adding that the ongoing investigation is being handled jointly by the Coudersport department and the PA State Police Fire Marshall Unit.
One individual was displaced due to his residence being attached to the building and he is being assisted at this time, Phelps wrote. Several animals were also taken from the feed store portion of the business and relocated to new homes.
A commercial structure fire with flames through the roof was reported via dispatch and other calls around 9:24 p.m. Friday night, the post states. Phelps, AC 48-10 Glenn Dunn and AC 48-20 Glenn Dunn II responded, with Phelps establishing command.
Phelps could see the flames from his residence and immediately struck a second alarm assignment, to which stations from Port Allegany, Roulette, Austin, Galeton and Shinglehouse responded.
Phelps wrote that the first and second alarm crews did aggressive interior attacks and coordinated master streams to quell the flames. Additional Rapid Intervention Teams were requested.
After about 35 minutes on scene, CVFD requested a third alarm “to continue fire suppression and containment,” Phelps wrote.
The fire was brought under control several hours later with extensive overhaul and clean up to follow, he said.
CVFD then responded to a rekindle of the restaurant's roof with extensive overhaul at around 1:30 p.m. the next day, Saturday, April 3. Station 46 (Roulette) stood by at Coudersport’s station while CVFD crews worked for about an hour and a half.
“I would like to thank each and every department and their personnel for giving and working hard to bring the fire under control without any injuries,” Phelps wrote of the Friday night fire.
Route 6 was shut down while crews worked on the fire. Assisting on scene were departments from Smethport, Port Allegany, Eldred Borough, Shinglehouse, Austin, Galeton, Ulysses, Roulette, Harrison Township, Westfield, Emporium, Bradford Township, and the Town of Allegany. Also assisting on scene were Coudersport Volunteer Ambulance Association, UGI, West Penn Power, Coudersport Borough Water Authority, Coudersport Borough Police department, state police at Coudersport, state police Fire Marshal Unit and dispatchers at the Tioga County and McKean County 911 centers.