“King of the Wing,” a chicken wing cook off will be held 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, May 15 at Centertown Park, Galeton. Wings will be judged at 3 p.m.
Everyone is invited to come for some fun, wings and even join a hot dog eating contest.
Those interested in participating in the wing contest should contact Steve Benna at 570-660-9316 or steve.benna@yahoo.com.
Vendors are welcome, even those who are not participating in the competition. Vendors should email visitgaleton@yahoo.com.
All proceeds benefit the Goodyear Hose Company and the Gale Hose Ambulance Association.