Kinzua Bridge State Park is hosting a viewing of the Perseid Meteor Shower at 4 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12.
A meteor shower is an increase in the number of meteors or “shooting stars” that streak through the night sky, most meteor showers are caused by comets. As a comet orbits the Sun it sheds an icy, dusty debris stream in its orbit.
If Earth travels through this stream, we will see a meteor shower. If you trace the path of each shower, the meteors appear to “rain” into the sky from the same region.
The Perseid Meteor Shower comes from the region of the constellation Perseus, with the peak of the shower in August.
No prior sign-up is needed, just come prepared with bug spray, proper shoes and apparel, a mask and lightweight folding chair if desired.
For everyone to keep their eyes adjusted to the dark, bring a flashlight with a red lens or use red cellophane over a regular flashlight. If it is raining, the program will be cancelled. If unsure about the weather, call the park office the day before.
For more information, contact Kinzua Bridge State Park Complex Office at 814-778-5467 or email kinzuabridgesp@pa.gov. Visit DCNR’s website at www.dcnr.pa.gov.