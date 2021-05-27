GALETON — Fiber artists and those interested in the fiber arts will have plenty of opportunities to learn about fiber and show off their skills between June 10-12.
Worldwide Knit in Public day is Saturday, June 12 and will be celebrated once again in the park near the Galeton Public Library from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. On this day, knitters around the world celebrate the art of knitting and working with fiber. Linda Voss-Plummer organizes the event in conjunction with the library; she’s been an avid knitter for many years.
This is the ninth year that a group of knitters in Galeton will participate in Knit in Public. The local theme this year is “Remembering those whose hands led the way. Honoring those who came before us.” Voss-Plummer said people are invited to share photos of items made by previous generations.
To kick off the festivities, Patric Richardson and Karin B. Miller will host a “Laundry Camp” Zoom call at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 10. Richardson, laundry expert, has a series called “The Laundry Guy” on Discovery+ where he helps “his clients tackle stains on sentimental items with stunning results,” according to its website. He and Miller recently published a book, “Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore” where laundry tips are shared and laundry becomes fun. The Zoom will feature laundry tips, how to care for clothing and a Q&A. The link will be posted on the “Galeton, Pennsylvania Worldwide Knitting in Public Day” Facebook page.
New to the festivities this year is a virtual program hosted by the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum. At 7 p.m. Friday, June 11, people can learn about “Fabric and Fiber in PA’s Forests” with Josh Roth, PA Lumber Museum administrator, and Josh Fox, museum curator.
“We’re going to be featuring a few items from our collection at the museum that are either fabric or fiber items. Our curator Josh Fox has selected a few things to do with Woolrich and their association with the Pennsylvania lumber industry and forests. They were both in existence around the same time, sort of coming to prominence at the same time, a lot of what either people working in the woods or people recreated in the woods were wearing Woolrich clothing,” Roth said.
The other aspect will focus on the museum’s photographic archives. Roth said they have a variety of images that show men in a lumber camp doing their own laundry and photos that show the types of clothing that were worn.
Roth explained that if you’re a woodsman or wood hick, you can’t necessarily live in your house and commute to work every day, because where you work is in the middle of nowhere, because that’s where the trees are. Typically, the foreman will pick a spot for the lumber camp and build out from there, including a place to eat, sleep, keep horses, make and prepare tools, and a designated area for laundry.
“It can be as simple as a bunch of guys around in the spring, a spring head coming out of the mountain and washing clothes in the spring, or we do have photos that represent like an actual building where it’s just doing laundry,” Roth said.
They also have some first hand accounts written in the 1800s about what woodhicks were like, so he plans to pull out pieces about how woodhicks were dressed. He hopes to show photos from the archive that support that and examine the different types of clothing.
To register for this event, email the museum at palumbermuseum@gmail.com. There is no cost to register but donations are accepted http://lumbermuseum.org/make-a-contribution/.
For more information on Knit in Public, visit the “Galeton, Pennsylvania Worldwide Knitting in Public Day” Facebook page.