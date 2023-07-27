COUDERSPORT—A mission group of 10 Episcopalians, mostly from Lancaster County, completed repairs to four homes and worked on two other projects in Potter County last week.
Brother David Rutledge of the Community of Francis and Clare and a member of one of the Lancaster County Episcopal churches, organized the mission trip. He said three of the home projects were in the Coudersport area, while the fourth was in Austin. The work was done in conjunction with Potter County Habitat for Humanity.
“It’s just God’s blessing for me,” one of the homeowners said. “It was everything I asked for. This answered my prayers. They went above and beyond the call of duty.” For the retired nurse, who uses a walker, the work included repair and painting of a ramp and a deck.
Work done at the other homes included scraping paint, other painting, glazing windows, bathroom repairs, including installing a toilet and replacement of a floor, an extensive door repair project, replacing a window, caulking and replacing a mobile home skirt, Brother David said.
Potter County Habitat for Humanity accepted applications earlier this summer for the projects in the program they call Brush with Kindness. It was open to individuals, families, and even non-profits.
The homeowners purchased the supplies for the projects. The mission group and Habitat volunteers did the work.
While in Potter County July 16-22, the group stayed at the retreat center at All Saints Episcopal Church at Brookland.
The church was closed as an active congregation last year due to declining numbers but the Episcopal Diocese of Central Pennsylvania has an exploratory project to consider turning it into a retreat center long-term. The mission group also did a couple projects at the retreat facility and installed a ceiling fan at the Habitat for Humanity Thrift Store.
“The whole mission experience is fun and transformative,” Brother David said. “We develop community among the workers. We eat together, we pray together, we work together. It’s all about relationships and building community, even if it’s just a short period of time.”
The mission group members started each day with breakfast, a morning meeting and Morning Prayer before going to the work sites. After the work day, they returned to All Saints for Evening Prayer, dinner, discussion, relaxation and then a Compline service around the campfire.
While the mission projects the past two years have been with Potter County Habitat for Humanity, Brother David explained that the mission trips have been going on for many years, with locations as near as Jersey Shore in Lycoming County, and as far as West Virginia and Puerto Rico. Additionally, some of the volunteers helped in Mississippi after Hurricane Katrina. Several of the volunteers also have worked with Habitat for Humanity in the Lancaster and Lebanon, Pennsylvania, areas.
The volunteers were from St. James, St. John’s and St. Thomas Episcopal Churches in Lancaster County and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Cathedral in Harrisburg.
“As a retired paramedic, this goes along with my mission work,” volunteer Debbie Logan said, while painting the deck of a home. “I receive God’s mercy and blessings in doing this and I pass it on.”
Coincidentally, Debbie and the woman she was helping both had been healthcare workers at Ephrata Hospital years ago, although not at the same time, so they did not know each other before the mission trip here. But, it gave them something in common to talk about.
While scraping paint from window frames at another home, volunteer Marian Martenas said, “It is rewarding on every level—spiritual, community, personal. It’s humbling and challenging. It’s the gift of being able to serve.”
Information about Habitat for Humanity locally, including volunteering, is available from the Potter County Habitat for Humanity Facebook page or at the organization’s thrift store at 1423 E. 2nd St., Coudersport.