COUDERSPORT — The Eliot Ness Museum, located along Main Street, is one way Coudersport can celebrate and remember Eliot Ness, the federal agent who ultimately took down notorious gangster Al Capone.
Though the museum is independent of the Eliot Ness Fest and typically operates year round, it works strategically with the festival and many of the same people are involved in both, making collaboration easy and natural.
One of those people is Steve Green, director of the Eliot Ness Museum. The museum opened in 2019 and has been a big draw for locals and tourists alike. But, like many things, the museum is currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As soon as it’s safe, Green plans to reopen the museum to the public, but the timing and what that will look like depends mostly on the pandemic.
“That’s going to be a while, because I want the museum to be safe for our guests, museum folks and our community. I don’t want the museum to be a COVID exchange center for the community,” he said.
Although he had planned to retire here, Eliot Ness didn’t even spend a whole year of his life in Coudersport before he died, but the town claims him as “theirs.” Afterall, it is where the idea for “The Untouchables” came about.
The story of The Untouchables was born here, Green said, right in the Hotel Crittenden, which is located across the street from the Eliot Ness Museum. This is where Eliot Ness spoke with Oscar Fraley about his exploits in Chicago against Al Capone. Oscar Fraley then wrote a book called “The Untouchables.” Desilu Studios, owned by Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball, later bought the rights to the book and created the famed TV series starring Robert Stack as Eliot Ness.
“That’s what made Eliot Ness famous,” Green said.
The Ness/Coudersport connection was first made nationally known through Coudersport native Paul Heimel’s first book about Eliot Ness and appearances on various national television shows.
The museum features exhibits on the TV series; there’s a theatre in the museum that plays trailers for the movie, The Untouchables, starring Kevin Costner and Sean Connery. Clips of the TV series and other documentaries are also played. Green and the Eliot Ness Museum are working with the Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum, located in Jamestown, N.Y., for this reason.
Whenever it is possible to reopen the Eliot Ness Museum, events will resume, such as a monthly “Capone Soup Kitchen”. This was something the museum started hosting as a fundraiser for the Eliot Ness Fest about a year ago.
In Chicago in the 1920s, Al Capone would host soup kitchens in an effort to recreate his image, Green said. He served free soup to the poor and unemployed, and he became well known for that.
At the museum, they have the cast from the festival’s street theater come and serve “gangster soup.” Though they were only able to have two before the pandemic shut things down, Green said they were very popular and well attended.
Other events Green hopes to hold includes working with some of the festival and museum partners, such as A. Brad Schwartz, who is known for his books on Eliot Ness, and Scott Sroka, a descendant of one of the “Untouchables,” a group of special agents of the U.S. Bureau of Prohibition led by Eliot Ness.
Though the museum has been closed, work hasn’t stopped. Several improvements have been made to the museum and the exhibits are updated regularly.
Because the museum is such a major presence along Main Street, Green said it is important for them to keep the windows seasonally decorated. Earlier this week, “window warriors” Sharon Fitzgerald and Kori Ditty decorated the windows for Valentine’s Day.
“Part of the purpose of the museum is also to just help downtown Coudersport be more of an attraction and have more appeal as a tourist destination,” Green said.
The building that houses the Eliot Ness Museum, owned by Jack and Sue Halloran, was the “Harris Ford Garage” in the 1920s. One of the larger exhibits the museum is working on is recreating a garage to reflect that. They’re also working on the “Saint Valentine’s Day Massacre” exhibit.
The Saint Valentine’s Day Massacre was an infamous day in 1929, Green said, when it was believed some of Al Capone’s gang took seven members of a rival gang into a garage while they were dressed as police officers, gunned them down with machine guns.
“It was a gruesome event and it shocked the public so much, it began to turn the opinion against Al Capone,” Green said.
“We’re recreating that gruesome scene in that garage at one end, and at the other end is the Harris Ford Garage, which actually was in that building in 1929,” Green said. There is also a 1929 Model A on display, along with several other antique cars and trucks, all reflecting different eras of Eliot Ness’s life.
For more information on the Eliot Ness Museum and to stay up-to-date on its reopening plans, visit https://eliotnessmuseum.org or find the museum on Facebook by searching “Eliot Ness Museum.”