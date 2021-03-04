A long-time board member of the Eulalia Cemetery, Donna Lehman, has retired as secretary/treasurer, Board President Steve Erway announced.
"Donna has been a constant for some 30 years, dutifully reporting and recording information of the cemetery. Her wealth of knowledge is important to us and we hope her continued membership with the board will afford us some transition time to help the incoming secretary and board further," Erway said.
The newest board member, Elizabeth 'Biz' Hensel, has agreed to take over the position from the start of 2021 and has been busy getting the burial records reviewed for computer access and reliability.
This cemetery, founded in 1854, has nearly 10 acres of rich Coudersport history within its borders. Anyone looking for genealogical roots or any information may contact her at Biz.Hensel@gmail.com and find the cemetery online at www.Painted Hills/Eulalia Cemetery.
As with any cemetery these days, a decrease in burials and lot sales has significantly reduced income to fall way behind maintenance costs. Mowing, tree maintenance, landscaping and other beautification projects to preserve the grounds has caused concern time and time again so any donations and/or memorials are welcome. Donations can be sent to Eulalia Cemetery, PO Box 335, Coudersport, Pa 16915.