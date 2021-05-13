Explaining ballot questions
Pennsylvania’s proposed constitutional amendments on the May 18 ballot aren’t all bad … but two out of three of them are.
Ballot questions 1 and 2 pertain to the governor’s power to declare disaster emergency declarations and the rules for ending or extending them. If passed they would place unreasonable limits on the current and future governor’s existing authority no matter the type or severity of the emergency. This attempted power grab by the General Assembly over a co-equal branch of our government via a ballot initiative is dangerous.
Ballot question 1 proposes the General Assembly have the authority to overrule any governor’s emergency declarations at any time, by simple majority and eliminates the governor’s existing power to approve or veto. This is counter to a recent PA Supreme Court decision holding that the state’s constitution prohibits the General Assembly from passing a concurrent resolution with a simple majority to terminate the Governor’s Covid-19 disaster emergency declaration without the Governor’s approval. Long-established checks and balances in our governing systems are under challenge with this proposal.
Ballot Question 2 proposes that any disaster emergency declaration automatically expires after 21 days regardless of the type or severity of the emergency. Disasters and emergencies don’t have expiration dates. Was New York City back to normal three weeks after the terrorist attacks of 9/11? Was New Orleans back to normal three weeks after Hurricane Katrina? Of course not. Extensions past 21 days must be approved by the 253 members of the General Assembly, in Harrisburg, subject to debate, prior to a vote. This inefficient delay risks the safety and lives of Pennsylvanians during extraordinary times when the need is for quick, actionable decisions. The power to declare and amend disaster declarations must remain with the Governor and the executive branch.
Vote NO on the proposed Constitutional Amendment questions 1 and 2.
Ballot question 3 proposes that Pennsylvanian’s rights cannot be denied or abridged due to an individual’s race or ethnicity. This amendment is a good one. Vote YES on Ballot Question 3.
Linda Klingaman, Chairperson;
Dennis Goodenough, Vice Chairperson;
Mary C. Smith, Esq., Committee Member
Potter County Democrats
New resident should speak up
Dear Sunday Wright,
You are new in town? You find some of the conversations you overheard “hurtful”? You think the citizens of rural Pennsylvania should adopt a more appropriate narrative?
Did it ever occur to you to speak up when someone’s speech offends you? Why bring this issue to a public forum? Can you not handle issues in your own life without making it known far and wide?
Perhaps you have settled in the wrong location. Maybe you should consider relocating to Portland, Oregon. Before you do, Google search the Pioneer Courthouse. Compare the images of before and after the “protests.” A picture is worth a thousand words.
Burning, looting and destroying public property will not be tolerated in a civil society. However, we are allowed to use words in any way we choose. And so are you. Appreciate your freedoms and respect the rights of others. If you object to someone’s speech, tell them so.
P.S. I tried to find you on Facebook. I could not. Are you a real person or are you just another paid socialist mouthpiece?
Cynthia Kelly
Coudersport