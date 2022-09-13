The Tri-County Arts Council is pleased to welcome the community to the Lincoln Park Evening Art Market on Saturday, September 24th from 4 to 9 p.m. This juried show features the work of some of the region’s best-known artists and craftspeople, many of whom also have international reputations in galleries and fine art shows throughout the United States and abroad. An intimate evening of fine arts and crafts, the Lincoln Park Evening Art Market is an opportunity to add to or begin an art collection, purchase a one-of-a-kind gift, and meet the artists and makers behind an impressive collection of work.
While some may be familiar with the Art in the Park event from years’ past, Executive Director Paula Bernstein notes that the Lincoln Park Evening Art Market is different in several ways. “We’ve had Art in the Park before, but it has been on hiatus. Now, we are bringing it back but reimagining it in the form of a new event at a new location this fall, with many more artists from all three counties in our region.”
Indeed, the Tri-County Arts Council is comprised of member artists and craftspeople who reside in Allegany, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua counties. Many of those members will be part of the Evening Art Market, including fine artist Sean Huntington, TCAC Exhibitions Coordinator & Media Development. “There isn’t really a venue like this in the local area,” he said. “This is not a typical vendor fair, but a juried show that includes many of our members, but also other artists whose work is outstanding.”
Participating artists include John Balacki, Jill Bornand, Allison Brawn, Marshall Burns, Lisa Conklin Conn, Theresa Heinz, Sean Huntington, Peter Jones, Camille McBride, Keith McKale, Marcia Merrins, Nicole Missel, Carolyn Raine, Nancy Petrillo, Jim and Pat Reno, Tara Walker, Mikel Wintermantel, and more. Their mediums include oil painting, gouache, water colors, mixed media, photography, pottery, sculptures, and so much more. “Many of our participating artists are world renowned,” Huntington noted, “like Peter Jones who has work in the Smithsonian right now. We have so much talent in this region, and the Evening Art Market is a great place to experience it.”
The Lincoln Park Evening Art Market promises to be a great night out. The Hungry Burro food truck will be available for dinner, and there will be live music by acoustic guitarist Alex Cole. “We are hoping to make this an annual event,” said Bernstein. “This is a wonderful opportunity for people to enjoy fine arts and crafts right in their own community, beyond the walls of a gallery.”
City parking is available at and around the pavilion (no meters), and there is no cost to attend the art market. In the event of light rain, the Lincoln Park Evening Art Market will still take place as planned, as the pavilion is covered and there are screens that can come down to protect visitors and artists from the elements. To learn more about this event or the Tri-County Arts Council, please visit www.tricountyartscouncil.org or contact Executive Director Paula Bernstein at paula@tricountyartscouncil.org