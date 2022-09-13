Lincoln Park, Olean holds evening art market
The Tri-County Arts Council is pleased to welcome the community to the Lincoln Park Evening Art Market on Saturday, September 24th from 4 to 9 p.m. This juried show features the work of some of the region’s best-known artists and craftspeople, many of whom also have international reputations in galleries and fine art shows throughout the United States and abroad. An intimate evening of fine arts and crafts, the Lincoln Park Evening Art Market is an opportunity to add to or begin an art collection, purchase a one-of-a-kind gift, and meet the artists and makers behind an impressive collection of work.

While some may be familiar with the Art in the Park event from years’ past, Executive Director Paula Bernstein notes that the Lincoln Park Evening Art Market is different in several ways. “We’ve had Art in the Park before, but it has been on hiatus. Now, we are bringing it back but reimagining it in the form of a new event at a new location this fall, with many more artists from all three counties in our region.”

