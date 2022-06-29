COUDERSPORT — A liquor license pre-approval application posted but not in use at 208 South Main Street was a primary topic at the Coudersport borough council meeting held on Friday, June 17.
Austin resident Thomas Majot is the owner of the vacant property, the site of the original Sheetz.
Majot purchased the liquor license from the owner of the now demolished Ox Yoke Restaurant in Galeton. Before doing so, though, the pre-approval application had to be displayed.
Liquor licenses are scarce and only become available under certain circumstances. Majot’s decision to purchase the license before actually needing it was a necessity, regardless of when or where it would eventually be utilized in Coudersport.
For now, the license is in safekeeping. One of the caveats of having a liquor license in safekeeping, though, is the costly renewal process which the “Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board wants to discourage the ‘safekeeping’ of licenses, because zero revenue is generated for the state if a license isn’t in use,” said Majot’s attorney.
Borough council members approved a resolution transferring the license from Galeton to Coudersport, noting it would promote additional business and tourism in the borough.
The license, classified as R-11171, is a retail liquor license with restaurant status. This means food will be sold at the intended site, as well as restaurant seating for 30 people.
In other business, it took only three days for $5,000 to be donated for free swim lessons, thanks to the organization Friends of the Pool.
Borough residents attending asked for confirmation that several court-imposed violations of the borough’s trash and junk vehicle ordinance will be enforced. Borough Solicitor Daniel Glassmire said that Mayor Andy Dubots and Coudy police “need to stay aware of the violations” so violations can be documented and the ordinance enforced.
Officer William Wenzel was recently sworn in as sergeant.
Borough members approved Troy Schroeder as a sewer operator trainee.