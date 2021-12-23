HARRISON VALLEY — While many are finishing their last-minute shopping, decorating and cooking, people from northern Tioga and Potter counties traveled to Kentucky helping tornado victims.
The group, composed mainly of farmers, traveled through the night this past weekend to help other farmers in Russelville, Ky.
The idea was born over morning coffee in Ted and Brandi White’s horse barn/garage. Ted White and friend Rodney Lane had picked up coffee at the Dandy Market and were sitting at the round table talking about current events, including the tornado that affected so many in the southern states.
They should go down and help, said one. The other agreed and planning began.
The two men contacted the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, which reached out to the Kentucky Farm Bureau to identify a community to help.
Leeann Martin with the University of Kentucky Extension is a liaison. She said 97 homes in Logan County, Ky. were impacted by the tornado, of which 43 were completely destroyed. The three-generation farm hosting the Pennsylvania contingent lost three of the family’s four homes, all its barns and outbuildings. Only one of the farm’s numerous tractors is operating.
The livestock were sold after the disaster, “but that’s just livelihood that’s completely gone now,” Martin said.
Ted White broke the news of the trip to his wife Wednesday night. She put out a post on Facebook asking for donations and, by morning, was flooded with the response. Eventually they had to stop accepting donations as there was no room left in the trailer.
“We’ve been raised around local farmers who we’ve seen struggling, who haven’t lost everything,” said Brandi White. “We‘re here worrying about Christmas presents and these people are struggling to stay warm. We’re here and we have the capability to do it and we’re all ‘Lets go. Lets help them.’”
The caravan left Friday afternoon, Dec. 17. A flatbed trailer donated by Rev Hoopes led the way, carrying a skid steer, small backhoe and side-by-side. Following it were pick-ups pulling campers and an enclosed 24-foot trailer filled with non-perishable food, first aid supplies, fuel, propane, cleaning supplies and more.
“Every single small business here has donated something,” Brandi White said. They will park and camp at a large, three-generation dairy farm outside Russellville near the Tennessee border. The rural area, because the population is less dense, is not receiving the media attention or disaster assistance that is being provided to the more populated areas, said Martin.
“We are a more rural county and the tornado went through the rural part so there are not as many numbers, but the devastation is just as much, if not more,” Martin said.
Initially, the farm owner said they were unable to host the group as there were no extra resources for them such as food or shelter, said Ted White. Their response was immediate: no problem, they’ll bring everything we need.
On arrival, they got right to work, Martin said.
“They’re doing anything they can to help. They’ve been a wonderful asset so far,” Martin said.
No return date has been set yet; they’ll stay as long as they can help, Brandi White said. Once they return home, there are plans to continue.
“It’s not going to end this week. If we can find someone to loan us a trailer, we’ll keep sending them stuff,” Ted White said.
Martin directed donors to the Logan County KY Ministeria Association Facebook page, which is coordinating disaster relief.