Local organizations partner on bicycle safety in Port Allegany

CARE for Children, the lead agency for Safe Kids Pennsylvania — McKean County Partner, recently joined together with the Port Allegany School District to properly fit 70 Kindergarten students with free bicycle helmets. The program was funded in part by Port Allegany Campaign for the United Way of the Bradford Area, Inc.
Kimberly Engstrom, M.Ed., CARE preschool director and bike safety educator, talked to kindergarten students at Port Allegany Elementary School last week about bicycle safety and the importance of wearing helmets. She read the book Play it Safe, by Mercer Mayer, which helped reinforce safety tips such as wearing bright colors, using hand signals, watching for traffic lights and stop signs, avoiding wet leaves, puddles, rocks and cracks in the road and always wearing a helmet. Engstrom also demonstrated how to properly wear a helmet and fasten the chin strap.
“Bicycle helmets are the best protection against head and brain injury, and a helmet is most effective when fit properly. When parents reinforce helmet use, children are more likely to use this injury preventing safety item,” Engstrom added.
Students also received an identification sticker for parents to complete and place inside the helmet for emergency contact information.
According to Safe Kids Worldwide, nearly 50 children an hour visit emergency departments with an injury related to bikes, scooters, skates or skateboards. Properly-fitted helmets can reduce the risk of head injury by at least 45%, however, less than half of children age 14 and under usually wear a bike helmet.
Pennsylvania’s mandatory bicycle helmet law requires children under age 12 must wear a helmet while riding a bicycle, or while a passenger in a bicycle restraining seat or trailer. Children’s toys known as “big wheels” are excluded. The bike helmet law is intended to encourage children to wear helmets. People cited for violating the law will have their citation dismissed if they buy a helmet.
Safe Kids Pennsylvania – McKean County Partner is a collaborative effort of local organizations, businesses, and individuals who support child safety and injury prevention efforts targeted to local needs. CARE for Children provides the leadership and fiscal oversight and support of the program. For more information visit www.careforchildren.info.