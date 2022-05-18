Local police chiefs would be happy to see an increase in the number of people interested in working in law enforcement. Unfortunately, though, that isn’t happening.
Ian Creech, Galeton Boro Police chief agrees.
“When we announced an opening for a part-time police officer, we didn’t get a single applicant. I believe it has a lot to do with how negatively law enforcement is viewed by the general public,” said Creech. “It’s a shame, really. Unfortunately, I don’t think it’s just happening locally, either.”
Jim Bodine, Wellsboro’s Chief of Police concurs with Chief Creech on how police officers are often viewed by the public.
“Negative publicity throughout the nation has swayed a lot of individuals away from joining,” said Bodine. “Fortunately for Wellsboro’s Police Department, all of our 6 law enforcement positions are filled. Years ago,when we’d have a vacancy, it was common to have fifteen or more applicants for the job. Now, it’s 2 or 3.”
Scott Shutt, Lawrence Township’s Police Chief shares the same opinion as Creech and Bodine.
“The negative stereotyping and disrespect towards police officers is terrible,” stated Shutt. “Locally, we can’t be the only ones suffering. It has to be nation-wide.”
Similar to Wellsboro’s Police Department, Shutt feels fortunate to have a full roster of officers.
“If I had a position that needed to be filled, though, I’m sure I’d have a low number of applicants also,” said Shutt.
Steve Hazlett, Tioga boro president added that they, too, are looking for police officers.
“We advertised for a full and part-time officer,” Hazlett said. “Only four individuals applied. Of those four, two backed out, one did not reply further and the remaining one declined employment due to an emergency.”
Basic requirements for a Municipal Law enforcement officer are to be twenty-one years of age or older and have a valid driver’s license. It is necessary to have passed the Act 120 Municipal Police Academy training course. The twenty six-week course, offered at Mansfield University’s Academy, is certified by the Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission. Residency requirements vary.