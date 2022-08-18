The Buffalo and Susquehanna—The Addison Connection Seminar was held at Addison High School on Aug. 13 and 14. This event was hosted by the Middletown Historical Society, the result of three years planning.

Approximately 50 rail historians met to hear 20 presentations by over a dozen speakers from the Twin Tiers area. Many of the talks covered Tioga and Potter County railroad, industrial and agricultural history.

