Edie Freaney knows that residents of Sweden Valley Manor outside Coudersport love to watch the bird.
The Olean, N.Y. resident visits the Manor semi-regularly to see family who live there. About three weeks ago, she dropped off a 20-pound bag of bird feed for the feeders outside her cousins’ room. In addition, she said the staff should feel free to use the feed at the other feeders so more residents could enjoy the birds.
It’s a hobby that many of the elderly residents enjoy, said Freaney. Her own knowledge came from her husband’s time spent in a nursing home in Allegheny.
“All the residents seemed to enjoy watching the birds,” she said.
But the supply of seeds was quickly used at the five feeders in that area of the Manor.
“I was over there the other day and asked how the bird feed was holding up and they said they only have a handful left,” said Freaney.
Like everything else, the cost of bird food has leaped due to inflation. The first bag cost about $25.
“If it was cheaper than that, I wouldn’t be whining about it,” she said.
She’s hoping that other people in the area read about this and donate bird seed at this nursing home — or others — so that residents can watch the birds and their antics.
“I just think it’s a good thing to do. Especially for young people, it would give them something to think about,” she said.