A candidate for Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor is promoting a return to civility and decorum in politics.
Jeff Coleman of Lemoyne is campaigning for the office of lieutenant governor. If elected, he hopes to revive debate and discussion within Pennsylvania’s legislature.
“I believe politics is a place where you could do enormous good if you’re motivated and have the convictions of your beliefs and values,” Coleman said from the Wellsboro Diner where he met this reporter Saturday, Feb. 12.
Coleman’s first foray into politics was in 2000, when he defeated a Democratic incumbent to win the House seat. His goal then — as it is now — was to run a campaign on ideas. Rather than staying firmly entrenched in a position, Coleman wants to return to political debates with the goal of action taking place in government.
“I’m not saying surrender your convictions; I’m saying advance your beliefs in a way that convinces the other side that your way is right,” Coleman said.
He proposed to his wife, Rebecca, on that swearing-in day and they married a year later. They have four children, ages 16, 11, 9 and 8.
After two terms he left office and, in 2005 with his wife, founded Churchill Strategies, a communication firm that helps elect conservative candidates get elected without running negative political campaigns.
He is also the author of “With All Due Respect: Recovering the Manners and Civility of Political Combat.,” which he published in 2016.
Constitutionally, the role of the lieutenant governor is to preside over the senate, Coleman said. The office holder facilitates debate and serves as primary advisor to the governor.
Promoting a single policy pushes the lieutenant governor out of that role of maintaining discourse and debate. The lieutenant governor votes to break a tie on procedural issues, but not on policy or bills.
Coleman has identified three issues that he supports:
Expanding parent choice between public and private schools and becoming a student-focused system.
The issue is “critical, especially in cities where graduation rates are below 50%,” Coleman said.
Reestablishing the value of community by promoting ownership, entrepreneurship and recovering the story and mission of small and medium-sized towns.
“If we lose our small communities, we lose the heart and soul of Pennsylvania,” he said. “Small communities are where you learn to be a good neighbor, where you learn to be a good citizen, where your faith and core values are formed,” he said. “If we allow hundreds of small towns to collapse, we will lose something more significant than our favorite store or place to visit. We’ll lose the DNA of Pennsylvania.”
Rebuilding the workforce by focusing on the dignity of work and its importance to strong families and by removing barriers to job training and apprenticeships for ex-offenders.
Instead of prisons serving as warehouses of prisoners, Coleman wants to look at programs that will allow employers to have a “pipeline to potential workers” through development of a mentorship and job training program for those incarcerated that would reduce recidivism.
For more information about Coleman’s campaign, visit colemanforpa.com.