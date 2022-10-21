Hooded figure

Fall came slowly to Bradford in 1968. The leaves turned from green to gold, amber and scarlet. But people’s attention was not on the colorful foliage that year. Oh no. Instead, everyone was talking about the ghost at Willow Dale Cemetery on West Washington Street.

Several people had reportedly seen the specter near the Luke Tomb. Police claimed it wasn’t a ghost, but rather kids dressed up in their mother’s bed sheets. They even played a prank when the TV crew from Buffalo, N.Y. came to report on the strange sightings.

