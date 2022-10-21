Fall came slowly to Bradford in 1968. The leaves turned from green to gold, amber and scarlet. But people’s attention was not on the colorful foliage that year. Oh no. Instead, everyone was talking about the ghost at Willow Dale Cemetery on West Washington Street.
Several people had reportedly seen the specter near the Luke Tomb. Police claimed it wasn’t a ghost, but rather kids dressed up in their mother’s bed sheets. They even played a prank when the TV crew from Buffalo, N.Y. came to report on the strange sightings.
But was it a bunch of kids?
A young man, a guard on the Bradford High football squad, offered a different view.
He was at the cemetery one night, heedless of the stories with lots of curiosity. He hoped to harass some of the teenage couples who sought refuge for private, romantic moments in among the darkened tomb.
Perhaps he planned to scare his friends by imitating a ghost. But not that night.
In the cold, deeply dark night he saw were not vehicles with passion-fogged windows but something else. What was that shape? Was it someone else with the same idea.
He ducked behind a tree. The dried leaves left on the branches rattled in the wind. Closer and closer came the shape. Hoping to turn the tables on the “spook” he jumped out with loud “Boo” on his lips. The shout faded as the air seemed unable to leave his lungs.
There before his disbelieving eyes floated a man, but only the top half of a man. It wore a tuxedo with a jaunty flower in the lapel.
The ghost floated toward the football player, beckoning him to come closer… closer… closer.
Terrified, the young man’s legs gave out, folding beneath him as the spirit drew near.
In a panic he tried to get up. His legs wouldn’t move, he was just too terrified.
And the spirit came nearer and nearer.
In desperation, he crawled away from the ghost. On his hands and knees he races away, his heart beat frantically pounding in his ears, his breath shallow and short.
The plan to scare his fellow students had instead been turned into a harrowing experience for the young man.
And Luke “the Spook” waits for his next victim to arrive.