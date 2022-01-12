A Pittsburgh man has been charged in the death and dismemberment of a former Coudersport resident.
According to published reports, Montel Reed, 26, was charged Sunday, Jan. 9, in connection to the death of Crystal Leschner, 38, also of Pittsburgh and formerly of Coudersport.
Leschner’s remains were found dismembered, in a suitcase in a shed behind the home the couple shared in the Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood. Reed is charged with felony count of criminal homicide, misdemeanor count of tampering or fabricating evidence and misdemeanor of abuse of corpse.
Police said Reed stabbed Leschner multiple times in the neck sometime Dec. 27, killing her. The pair had been involved in a relationship for several years. At the time of the killing, Leschner was living in a converted room above the garage and Reed was living in the basement of the home.
Reed was cited in four domestic incidents with Leshner over the past year, the most recent on Dec. 7. He was released on Dec. 17.
He placed her body in the wall of the converted room, but moved the body after he was charged with stabbing Devon Jeffries in the same converted room when Jeffries went to purchase a PlayStation 4 on Jan. 1. Jeffries used part of the knife, which broke during the ensuing fight, to injure Reed, said police.
After being released from the hospital, Reed feared that police would discover Leschner’s body, which he then wrapped in clear plastic and placed in a suitcase and he then placed in the shed.
On Thursday, Jan. 6, Reed went to Allegheny County Jail to clear an outstanding warrant related to the second stabbing. While there, detectives identified him as Leschner’s killer and transported him to the police station, where he confessed to the killing.
Reed is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing on charges.