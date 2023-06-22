MANSFIELD — A new version of the former Mansfield Grower’s Market will debut on June 30 on North Main Street when the Greater Mansfield Area Chamber of Commerce debuts its first “Final Friday” market.
The market, to be held throughout the summer and fall months from 2 to 7 p.m. on the last Friday of each month, will include not only vendors but craft booths for children and live music.
The location, at 23 North Main Street, the lot next to 10 West Espresso Cafe, is owned by Tony Folcarelli, who is allowing its use in honor of his late mother, who had “big dreams,” according to chamber director Melissa Underwood.
“They are letting us use the land and Frontier is allowing us to use their parking lot,” she said. “We have been lucky. People are stepping forward.”
Among the venders will be food trucks, fresh produce, winemakers and breweries selling their wares, Underwood said.
“It is a community market where you can find makers, artisans, bakers, and a place to gather and fellowship with others in the community,” she added.
The chamber is also encouraging its members downtown to hold sidewalk sales “so everyone wins.”
“We want everyone to be successful,” she said.