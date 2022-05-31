COUDERSPORT — The Coudersport Arboretum Association held the official dedication of its stage on Friday, May 27.
The event had to be rescheduled three times since 2021 because of bad weather. Fortunately, Friday’s weather did not disappoint.
Coudersport High School’s marching band played lively music, while the color guard demonstrated artistic skills, welcoming visitors and dignitaries before the event. Once everyone was seated, the dedication commenced shortly after 5 p.m. Also performing to the delight of all attendees was Coudersport’s Show Choir.
Throughout the festive event, many individuals enjoyed various foods and activities offered by the Arboretum Association.
Potter County Commissioner Paul Heimel was one of several guest speakers.
“We are all very blessed to live in this beautiful county,” said Heimel. “It is a pleasure to be here and to be a part of this dedication.”
The stage, boasting electricity and lighting, is built on the old Coudersport and Port Allegany railroad grounds adjacent the depot that serves as the borough’s office.
Coudy Mayor Andy Dubots is thrilled to have the ‘new’ stage and is excited that it will once again host bands, performers and local talent like it did last year.
“The stage at the square on Main Street is great, too,” said Dubots. “But, traffic was sometimes too loud and prevented people from thoroughly enjoying the music being played there. This new stage is a great alternative for all of us.”
Wayne Wentzel, president of the Arboretum committee, wholeheartedly agrees.
“This is a wonderful addition to our association and the community,” said Wentzel.
Wentzel encourages anyone interested in becoming a member of the Arboretum Association to attend the meetings. Meetings are held inside the depot on the first Wednesday of each month. For more information or to see upcoming events, find the Association on Facebook.