Our ongoing work at the cemetery this summer included cleaning stones that became weather stained. Many are darkened and some are difficult to read. While doing this, it became apparent that many foundations are crumbling and some are actually disappearing. Some stones are very large and could easily fall and ruin nearby stones as the foundation disintegrate.
This is definitely a liability that needs to be addressed. Our insurance will cover some damage under certain circumstances, but we need to show that we have addressed the situation and tried to contact lot owners of problem.
This is difficult to do. In some cases, we have no idea if there are any relatives still alive. There is also the problem of phone numbers not listed in the directory anymore and it is also practically impossible to notify anyone by mail, because the mail is discarded if the address is not correct. With these problems stated, we hope many will read this notice.
Please check your foundations. If your lots have water erosion around the stones, you are not liable to fill it in. Our employee checks lots each spring and fills in if lots have settled or water erosion has occurred.
As stated in deed, you, the lot owner is liable for foundation replacement or repair. As also stated in deed, we prefer our employees do repair and replacement of foundations. If you find you need work done, please contact us for the cost estimate.
There are some instances in the old cemetery that some stones have never had foundations put in.