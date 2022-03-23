Pennsylvania is one of the top maple producing states in the United States. This past weekend, hundreds of people took the opportunity to learn more about the industry touring 23 maple producers in Potter and Tioga counties.
One site seeing a lot of visitors was Sons of Dunn Family Farm in Coudersport. The Dunns are fourth generation maple producers, although the business side began in 2002 when Glenn Dunn II began it for his supervised agricultural experience through FFA. His wife Ashlynn became involved in 2014.
In 20 years, maple production has grown from 400 taps to about 3,500 trees this year.
“So far, we’ve had a good season,” said Ashlynn Dunn. “Last week’s warm weather, 70 degree days and warm rain slowed things down. This week looks like sugaring weather again.”
The farm is on track to produce its usual 600 gallons of maple syrup.
“Anything that happens this week is an added bonus,” said Ashlynn Dunn.
Of the syrup produced this year, about 60% will be used in the retail setting and 40% to wholesale.
Maple lovers can find the Dunns maple in stores in downtown Coudersport, the Artisan Center, Katie’s Market and at local festivals and shows. Two years ago, the family purchased God’s Country Kettle Corn and will often pair both businesses together at local events.
Events like Maple Weekend are a way to promote the maple industry and its role in local economy. In 2021, Pennsylvania produced 165,000 gallons of maple syrup, generating $5.5 million annually.
There are six associations like Potter-Tioga Maple Producers and about 250 maple producers in the state. Ashlynn’s husband and father-in-law serve on the association as directors, she as the secretary.
“I appreciate the patrons who come out to Maple Weekend. It’s always fun for me to see how many people in public want to learn about our business and as a niche market,” said Ashlynn Dunn.
Visitors ranged from those looking to get away for a weekend, locals who boil a little sap themselves and those interested in learning more.
Sharing information and techniques is a common practice for maple producers. This fall, Potter County will host members of the state maple producers association for a tour.
“There are six associations in the state and each one has some version of Maple Weekend,” said Ashlynn Dunn. “Because we often don’t get to attend each other’s events, we hold the state tour in the fall. A lot of them will open their sugar houses and talk about processes and technology and ultimately help build statewide industry.”
Creating a quality product is a point of pride for producers, and it’s nice when others recognize that. The Sons of Dunn Family Farm had a “spectacular year” at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, winning first place for their half gallon of dark syrup and also Best Collective Exhibitor and Premiere Exhibitor.
“We had an excellent year,” she said.
Passing the tradition to the next generation is also important. Ashlynn and Glenn II’s daughter is planning to serve as a Maple Ambassador at the Maple Festival in May.
“We’re trying to keep the kids involved,” she said.
For information, call 814-331-3299, email sodfamilyfarm@hotmail.com or visit sodfamilymaple.com.