Upon receipt of Judge Stephen Minor’s court decision to remove Katelyn Crosby as mayor of Austin, President Jesse Valenti announced at the June meeting that he would serve as interim mayor and Vice President Scott Hostetlar would conduct business meetings until further notice per Section 10A08 of the Borough Code.
Council member Craig Hooftallen asked how this matter came about for the removal of Crosby and also Andrew Dynda from council from their elected positions. Hooftallen noted this was not a council decision to proceed with removal of anyone from their positions.
Vice President Scott Hostetlar reiterated Hooftallen’s concerns stating he too doesn’t know much about this matter. Hostetlar stated it bothered him why the district attorney reported he is taking direction from Austin borough council when this is not true.
Council member Amanda Crumrine asked that it be clarified to the public that this was not a council decision. Crumrine said there is a lot of animosity toward council regarding this matter.
Crosby noted the district attorney, under oath, reported to the judge he was taking directives from the Austin borough council. Crosby contended the DA made it clear he contacted Valenti.
Some expressed concern that the council was represented by one person who was not authorized to make any complaints to the district attorney. Valenti noted that any person can call on an issue regardless of their position.
Crosby reported that the council received correspondence regarding the judge’s decision as a council member notified her. Crosby said both she and Dynda were advised they are not eligible to serve as mayor or a councilman due to their prior felony convictions. Crosby said she plans to appeal the decision.
This reporter asked if the council had received any correspondence from the courts on this matter. After several minutes, Valenti replied he isn’t sure if he could discuss this issue and chose to remain silent. Hostetlar and other council members said they are not aware of any correspondence.
Valenti then tossed Hostetlar an envelope containing the judge’s decision from which Hostetlar read there was no contest and Crosby and Dynda are not eligible to hold their positions on council.
During discussion of filling the vacancies, Valenti said council should contact the solicitor to get direction on filling the positions according to Borough Code. Valenti said the solicitor’s recommendation could be presented to council at the July meeting when council could act.
In the past, the council has asked anyone anyone interested in filling a vacant position to submit a letter of interest to the council.