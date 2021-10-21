The McKean County Republican Committee will hold a Save America Rally on Thursday, Oct. 28, at 5 p.m. at Hamlin Lake Park in Smethport.
According to event organizers, the rally will highlight the need to get out and vote in the upcoming general election to elect judges who will strictly follow the constitution. Republican statewide judicial candidates on the ballot have been invited to speak along with federal and state elected officials. Candidate information and campaign materials will be available.
The committee is providing light refreshments including cider and donuts. For more information, visit the committee website at http://www.mckeancountygop.org.