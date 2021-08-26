The McKean County Commissioners have released a public survey to conduct a local needs assessment for the county’s allocation of funds from the American Rescue Plan.
McKean County is slated to receive approximately $7.88 million. Local municipalities within the county will receive an additional $4.5 million for a total local impact of $12.1 million in funding. The American Rescue Plan includes the disbursement of state and local fiscal recovery funds directly to counties and municipalities.
The US Department of Treasury website indicates that the funding objectives for the State and Local Fiscal Recovery funds include:
• Support urgent COVID-19 response efforts to continue to decrease spread of the virus and bring the pandemic under control
• Replace lost revenue for eligible state, local, territorial and Tribal governments to strengthen support for vital public services and help retain jobs
• Support immediate economic stabilization for households and businesses
• Address systemic public health and economic challenges that have contributed to the unequal impact of the pandemic
• Invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure
Unlike prior funding from the federal government to address COVID-19 related hardships, the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds are less restricted in how the monies can be used. Each local governing agency at the county or municipal level have substantial flexibility to meet local needs. Those categories include support for households, small businesses, impacted industries, essential workers and the communities hardest hit by the crisis.
McKean County is providing the opportunity for residents, businesses, non-profits and community organizations to provide input on the local impact of the pandemic, how challenges were addressed, what needs were unmet and how the public and organizations think the funding could best benefit residents, businesses and organizations countywide.
Surveys are less than 15 questions and are tailored for three categories including individuals, businesses and service organizations. Every resident in the county is encouraged to complete the Individual/Personal Survey. Business owners and managers are encouraged to complete the Business Survey and representatives from county non-profits and community organizations are encouraged to complete our Non-Profit/Community Organization Survey.
The survey is available on the McKean County website, www.mckeancountypa.org under the COVID-19 link on the left margin. Paper copies of each of the three surveys are also available through the mail by calling 814-887-3107.