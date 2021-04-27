McKean District Attorney Stephanie L. Vettenburg-Shaffer reports the medication drop boxes located throughout the county were recently emptied and weighed. In the prior quarter, a total of 73.6 lbs was collected. In the first quarter of 2021, the total medication collected was 120.2 pounds.
The medication drop boxes are at several locations across the county. Each box contained the following during this quarter’s collection:
- Bradford City Police Station: 48.4 lbs
- Bradford Township Police Department: 1 lb
- Kane Borough Police Station: 29 lbs
- Sheriff’s Department: 32.6 lbs
- State Police Barracks: 9.2 lbs
The boxes were sponsored by the PA District Attorney’s Association and the PA American Water Company.
The county detectives with the District Attorney’s Office collect and weigh the unused medication in the boxes and arrange for their disposal with the Attorney General’s Office with the goal of keeping unused medication out of the hands of anyone other than the person to whom it was prescribed. The District Attorney provides the community with the collection update.
The drop boxes are for anyone in the area to discard any unused medication they may have to prevent it from being used by anyone other than to whom it was prescribed as one step in preventing abuse and to prevent it from being flushed and impacting our water supply.
Anyone who suspects illegal drug activity is encouraged to contact the McKean County Drug Task Force at MCDTFtip@gmail.com or 814-887-3312.