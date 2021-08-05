The 85th annual Potter County Fair kicked off Sunday, Aug. 1 and continues through this Saturday.
The festivities started with an opening ceremony introducing this year’s fair queen contestants, one of which will be crowned this Thursday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m.
The kiddie parade followed with entries of chicks, cows, fishers, a blue ribbon and even the “5 Senses of the Fair.”
For more photos from the opening day, visit www.tiogapublishing.com.
For a full fair schedule and more information, visit https://pottercountyfair.wixsite.com/index.