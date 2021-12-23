Potter County’s salary board meeting on Thursday, Dec. 16, was again met with questions about increasing starting pay for non-union members.
“I feel that most of the elected non-union officials in the county are at a fair livable wage. And I feel that the union contract needs to be looked at to get them brought up to a fair livable wage,” said Krista Miller, county treasurer and member of the salary board.
Miller added salaries for union employees range from $16,000 to $25,000 per year.
“And they’re on the front line. In our office at least, they’re the ones we count on,” she said. “I just ask that that’s looked at by the county commissioners.”
County Commissioner Barry Hayman suggested that union employees rely on their union representative to negotiate the contract.
“I too feel the starting salaries are low,” said Hayman. “But this board did not negotiate three of the four contracts that are now in effect. You really only have yourself and your union leadership to blame if you don’t use all the tools available for negotiations.”
The salary board tabled the decision to increase the starting salary of non-union employees.
Also at the meeting, the board approved the starting base-rate salary schedule for any new non-union and appointed Human Services employees for 2022.