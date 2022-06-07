The spongy moth, formerly known as the gypsy moth, is expected to cause significant defoliation this year.
The little caterpillar with the rows of red dogs running down its back dines on the leaves of oak, maple, apple, crabapple, hickory, basswood, aspen, willow, birch, pine, spruce and hemlock trees plus others. Oak is their preferred species.
The moths arrived in the U.S. in 1869 in the hope that they could breed with silkworms to create a hardier variety of silkworm and develop a silk industry. That idea failed and some of the spongy moths escaped and have since infested the nation.
The moths follow a cyclical pattern, with large numbers hatching and defoliating trees every 10-15 years. This may be one of those years.
The Pa. Department of Conservation and Natural Resources can provide residents with some answers through sources such as Foresters Jim Hyland and Bill Laubscher and Forest Health Program Specialist Sarah Johnson.
“Tioga County was a major hotspot last year,” said Johnson. “It may be like that again this year.”
The reason trees can be more vulnerable to the moths depends on many different factors including the stresses of a tree from the past weather of an area and the age of a tree.
For invasive species, Hyland pointed out, “We have bugs that enter our environments which did not evolve to withstand them.”
Because of this, invasive species can cause significant damage to ecosystems. The spongy moth caterpillars cause defoliation as they go through their five stages of growth from May until June.
“It’s hard to get a state suppression system off the ground,” said Laubscher. “But we were able to do that.”
A suppression system is used to reduce the damage caused by these invasive moths. and includes spraying insecticides like Btk and Mimic 2LV in some state land areas to reduce defoliation.
Btk is composed of a natural soil bacteria that infects the caterpillars when they eat leaves with Btk. Mimic is an EPA-approved chemical insecticide that primarily impacts the spongy moth caterpillars. It can potentially impact species similar to the spongy moth while leaving other animals and plants unharmed.
According to the DCNR website, Tioga County has eight areas that have been sprayed: Morris, Delmar, Shippen, Chatham and Middlebury townships. These areas were sprayed appropriately depending on the environment within the designated area.
There are a handful of actions that people can take to prevent the damage caused by these moths.
To reduce the defoliation of caterpillars, people can wrap burlap around the trunk of the tree. This creates a “tree skirt’’ that traps the caterpillars as they move up and down the tree.
Property owners can also reduce future populations of spongy moths by surveying their property for egg masses in September and calling aerial applicators to spray in the fall, ideally in or by October.
“We need to hope for the best and prepare for the worst,” said Johnson.
More information about the spongy moth, spraying and surveying can be found at dcnr.pa.gov.