The Austin Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched at 7:27 p.m. on Sunday evening to a reported structure fire with a fully-involved garage on Big Bears Lane in Wharton Township.
Chief 44-10, Joe Burgett, arrived on scene and reported fully-involved garage with a second structure involved. The report stated there were multiple exposures along with a wildfire in progress and live wires on the ground.
A second alarm dispatched full response units from Port Allegany, Emporium, Roulette and Coudersport. Multiple engines and tankers responded to assist AVFD at the scene. A crew from Roulette also stood by at the Austin fire station with an engine.
Upon arrival, AVFD crews pulled multiple lines and went to work extinguishing the fire.
The initial attack to the garage knocked the fire down to protect an adjacent camp less than ten feet away. Additional lines were pulled down over an embankment where crews attacked an unoccupied camp located on Hogback Mountain Lane.
In the meantime, an ambulance and patrol unit staged on Route 872. An UTV was utilized to assess the conditions and get to the head of the fast-moving wildfire that threatened several additional structures. Crews were able to contain the fire at the roadway.
Due to the lack of a water source at the scene, water was quickly depleted from the units. Chief 44, Jamie Rooney, responded from the scene to establish a water supply at a nearby pond located in Hemlock Campground.
Coudersport and Emporium quickly responded to Hogback Mountain Lane to assist crews battling another fully involved camp. Additional water was provided to this area. Mutual Aid crews worked together and made an aggressive forced-entry to fully extinguish the camp. Additional crews also worked to extinguish a fast-moving wildfire and provided water to protect another unoccupied camp with outbuildings. A complete overhaul was done after the fires were extinguished.
Coudersport’s Patrol and UTV along with Emporium’s Brush were assigned to Big Bear Hollow to assist with the wildfire.
Port Allegany crews quickly responded to the scene with squad, rescue and tank. Crews completed extinguishment and overhaul of the garage and a small shed.
Roulette staged on Route 872 with an additional tanker.
Austin command reported all structural fires were out at 9:24 p.m. with mop up. All units returned to the fire station at 9:35 p.m. with the exception of the patrol and UTV units. Command was terminated at 10:05 p.m. with all units back in quarters and available at 10:08 p.m.
Due to multiple units moving up for standby, Roulette covered Austin, Ulysses covered Coudersport, Smethport covered Port Allegany and St. Marys covered Emporium with an engine.
Upon further inspection on Monday, it was determined one camp and one garage were a complete loss with two additional camps, two outbuildings and a pavilion heavily damaged.
Reports indicate approximately 10 acres burned in the wildfire. The quick response and attack by Austin and its mutual aid departments stopped the fire from burning additional nearby camps and structures and traveling any further into the woods.
Burgett and Rooney will do an additional inspection this week to see if they can determine a cause; the fires do no appear to be suspicious at this time.
The Austin Volunteer Fire Company thanks all departments involved at the scene and those standing by, and thanks Hemlock Campground for allowing the department to utilize its ponds for water supply and personnel for assisting with the shuttling of personnel back and forth to the various scenes.
Several camp owners were quickly made aware of the incident by local neighbors and went to social media to express their sincere thanks to the first responders for their dedication and commitment in taking their time to protect the citizens of Potter County.