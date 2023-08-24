CROSS FORK – Rainy weather and the threat of tornadoes didn’t stop the 23rd annual Kettle Creek Music Festival, held at Quiet Oaks Campground, from Aug. 10-13. As in years past, all proceeds from the event were donated to local charitable veterans organizations.
In addition, six large boxes of donations for Toys for Tots were collected to be distributed to children whom otherwise would not have holiday gifts under their tree.
Hosting a dozen bands playing 26 hours of music from the likes of Hank Williams Jr. to Santana, the festival entertained young and old alike, while dedicated staff and security members carefully watched and prepared for the possibility of dangerous weather on radar. Musician Chris Eckert of Wellsboro was this year’s emcee.
“This campground is incredible and so are the people,” said Eckert.
Campground owners Dave and Carla Flack enjoyed greeting returning attendees and newcomers alike while working tirelessly at their onsite café that offered meals daily.
“We had such a great turnout that by Sunday morning, we ran out of eggs,” said Carla Flack, noting that they started with 92 dozen. By the time the event came to a close, several hundred breakfasts alone were served.
Children had fun doing crafts while hungry event-goers enjoyed food and beverages from several vendors. Rows of craftspeople were on-site, offering handmade, one-of-a-kind items for sale with many donating items to be auctioned off throughout the festival. One set of cornhole boards garnered $750 which was, in turn, added to the overall event total that will be distributed by the Flacks.
Plans for next year’s music festival is already underway, with many attendees placing a deposit on their campsite for 2024 before leaving.
“We do our absolute best to ensure an enjoyable festival for everyone which takes a lot of preparation,” said Dave Flack. “We look forward to this every year, as it benefits our veterans in a positive way and also brings everyone together like one big family.”