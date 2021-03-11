Penn State Extension, McKean County, is excited to welcome Morgan Cady to the team.
Cady will be serving as the extension educator responsible for 4-H and Youth Development. As a youth development educator, she brings experience as a 4-H member, program intern and program assistant with her to this assignment.
She will work with the established 4-H clubs to build the capacity of the 4-H volunteers and create opportunities for the youth to explore things that interest them, all while allowing them to build mastery in areas that they are passionate about. She will also work with schools and communities to offer new youth development experiences and club programs that have meaning and relevance to the county.
Cady is a graduate of SUNY Cobleskill with a degree in animal science and agricultural education. She is looks forward to building a strong, positive youth development program in McKean County.