COUDERSPORT — Jesse Minor was appointed to the Coudersport Borough Council during last Wednesday, Jan. 20’s meeting, filling a vacancy left by a resignation.
Councilmember Todd Husson, member of the personnel committee, said the council received five applications for the Ward 2 position. He, councilmember Marty Fry, council President Wayne Hathaway and Junior Councilmember Silas Morley interviewed the candidates and recommended Minor be appointed.
“The personnel committee would like to thank the individuals that did put their name in the hat … it was not an easy decision to come up with an individual to fill that seat. We had a lot of wonderful people … they should be commended for coming in and stepping up to the plate to help the borough out,” Husson said. In addition to Minor, Husson said the council interviewed John Wright, Jack Keefer, Brian Simar and Jonathan Lieberman.
The council ultimately voted to raise the rental fees of some of the pavilions around the borough. Borough Manager Bev Morris said residents can use the pavilions when it isn’t rented by someone; during “normal circumstances” — when there isn’t a pandemic — pavilions are booked solid for weekends June-August.
When a pavilion is rented, a borough employee has to open it, clean the restrooms and make sure everything is swept out and ready. After, they’ll clean it out, take care of the trash and lock it up. Labor costs add up overtime, Morris said.
The big pavilion at CARP was raised to $70 (from $60) and the pavilion rental at Mitchell Park was raised to $60 (from $50). The smaller pavilion rental at CARP will remain $40.
Typically the peewee football and little league uses areas at CARP; a letter will be sent to those organizations informing them of changes to keep the pavilions and dumpsters open. A fee is charged to these organizations, but Hathaway said it hasn’t been paid in many years.
He said if they are going to use the facility, they will pay the fee that is stipulated and will clean up after themselves.
The council talked about a property on South East Street that hasn’t been abiding by the borough’s ordinance to keep lawns and grass maintained. Morris said the borough was told in the past by owners that if they went on the property to mow, they would be cited for trespassing. Since then, the borough has let the police department deal with it and cite them for high grass.
Borough Solicitor Dan Glassmire said if the police are citing them frequently enough, they could owe the borough hundreds of dollars in fines each day. He said it should be handled as a police matter and, if needed, bring an action to have it declared a nuisance, but would need to know more specifics.
The next Coudersport Borough Council meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, with a work session beginning at 6 p.m.