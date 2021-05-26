GENESEE — The Genesee Area Library has a new pet for kids and adults alike to enjoy. Though it’s a different pet than one might be used to — while it isn’t soft or cuddly, they can still hold it.
Two Madagascar hissing cockroaches have found a new home at the library here, but don’t worry, they’re kept safe in a closed cage. Library Director Erica Moses said she wanted a library pet to go with this summer’s reading program theme, tails and tales. But because of allergens and because she’s not there every day, she needed to get something that could take care of themselves and didn’t require live food, like most lizards or snakes do.
She pitched getting the cockroaches to the library board and there were a few “jaws dropped,” she said, but they ultimately gave her the go ahead. The feedback has been positive and kids are usually excited to see them.
“I’ve had adults hold them just as much as kids. They really think that these things are awesome. And it’s not something you’re ever going to see where we live outside of the zoo,” Moses said.
The summer reading program will be five weeks long and held in-person at the Genesee Park. Each week will feature a story, craft and treat. For example, the first week, a dog from Teacher’s Pet in Coudersport will visit and they’ll read “I Want a Dog!” Everyone will make a dog puppet and can enjoy paw print cupcakes. Times and dates for the reading program are 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays Junes 23 and 30, 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, and 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays July 14 and 21.
Moses is new to the position of library director; she started about six months ago.
“I’ve always loved books. They’re a way to learn new things and they can be a great escape from reality at times,” she said.
When the previous library director retired, Moses applied and though she may not have much experience, she said she thinks she makes that up in enthusiasm.
“Being able to come here and be surrounded by books and get paid for it? To me, that’s just incredible,” she said.
She’s been working hard to go through the library’s collection of books and weed out the older books to make room for new ones. But getting people interested in coming to the library is the most difficult part of the job. For that, she’s looking forward to being able to bring programming back to the library.
“Before the pandemic, we had Dungeons and Dragons, Lego’s Builders Club, storytime, all of these things happened in the library,” Moses said. “Just getting people back into the library and hopefully go, ‘Oh, this is a really cool place we can come and find all these books.’”
Plus, if the Genesee Area Library doesn’t have a book someone is looking for, they can get it from another library.
Libraries are the center of the community, but also the center of knowledge, she said. People can use computers and access the internet, but the Genesee Area Library also has a huge nonfiction section, so patrons can learn about a lot of different topics.
A special event the library has right now is the “Golden Ticket.” Until Dec. 1, there will be several golden tickets hidden throughout the library. Because of COVID-19, it’s not a physical ticket, but when a book is scanned to be checked out, a prompt will show on the screen if it has a golden ticket. When someone checks out a book with a golden ticket in it, they win a gift basket or prize pack.
If someone borrows a book and they’re not a winner, their name will be entered into a drawing in the event that a golden ticket hasn’t been found.
The Genesee Area Library is located at 301 Main Street, Genesee. For more information on the Genesee Area Library, call 814-228-3328, email geneseearealibrary@gmail.com or find it on Facebook, www.facebook.com/GeneseeAreaLibrary.