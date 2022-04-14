Jim Chorney, executive director of the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission, introduced new staff at the April 7 meeting of the Potter County Commissioners.
Sherry Dumire is the Appalachian Region Commission/Economic Development Assistance program director. Her role is to provide technical assistance to communities applying for federal funds for infrastructure projects.
In her first month in the position, Dumire met with municipalities to assess needs and potential projects that could utilize these funding streams. There are about 15 in Potter County, said Dumire.
North Central plans to gather information on projects as they learn of them, Dumire said. She will develop a two-page synopsis to determine if Appalachian Region Commission funding would support the project or if another funding stream would be better.
The process will also help her identify missing information and how to better prepare the project for future funding.
After meeting with the Potter County Planning Department, Dumire and county staff have identified some potential projects including the addition to the Galeton Public Library. She asked commissioners to alert the office of any upcoming projects they learn of and share contact information with the municipalities.
Chorney noted that the American Recovery Act funding is unique in that it can be used as a match for other federal funding streams, which will enhance the impact on the community.
Also new to North Central is Katie Lenze, the community development coordinator. With the pandemic, North Central learned that not all municipalities have the capacity to utilize available funding because of the documentation required to access those funds. Lenze’s position is intended to help municipalities administer financial and narrative reporting for the ARA funds.
In the future, this position will also be available to help municipalities locate other funding sources and possibly provide grant writing services.
Commissioners suggested that Lenze attend the county’s township convention set for this fall to introduce what services she can provide to supervisors and township staff.
Municipal officials can also visit the North Central website to complete the two-page application, which will allow Dumire and her department to follow-up for additional information.
Commissioner Paul Heimel said the county is in a perfect position to benefit from the new positions. The planning department has completed a new strategic plan, there are new directors on the redevelopment authority and the county has a new comprehensive plan.
“All the pieces are falling into place in Potter County to complement what you’re offering there,” Heimel said to Chorney.
In other business, commissioners:
Observed that May is Mental Health Awareness Month. An information booth will be at the Potter-Tioga Maple Festival on May 6-7 in Coudersport.
Proclaimed April 10-16 as Conservation Week. Commissioner Barry Hayman presented the proclamation to Conservation District Director Jason Childs. Potter County had the first conservation district in the state.
Announced the county has put in between $4-$5 million into the Dirt and Gravel Road funding since 2014. This year, there are 24 applications seeking $2.3 million. The county will have about $750,000-$800,000 to award.
Commissioner Nancy Grupp announced April is Safe Digging Month and urged anyone who will start an outdoor project to call 8-1-1 three business days before digging begins to allow time to identify underground utilities.