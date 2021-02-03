Regular library hours for the Oswayo Valley Memorial Library are Tuesdays, 12-7 p.m., Wednesday-Friday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Saturdays 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Curbside pick-up is still available for those who do not feel comfortable entering the library building.
Call 814-697-6691, email ovmlibrary@gmail.com or reserve books online, and library staff members will arrange a time for pick-up.
Memorials & Donations
Memorials
- Laura Cochran by Howard & Linea Simons
- Sue Shall by Gary and Dee Hardes
- Robert Pratt by Sue Good and family
- Madalyn Drake by Betty Dunshie
Library patrons can search the card catalog by visiting the website at ovmlibrary.org.
They can also log into their account and renew books they have out or put a book on reserve.
The monthly board of directors meeting is held virtually at 6 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month.
The public is encouraged to attend. If anyone would like to attend, email or call the library so the meeting link can be emailed to you.