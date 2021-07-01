AUSTIN — The Austin Area School board adopted the 2021-22 final budget with expenditures of $4,655,417.
Property owners will see no tax increase with 48.8 mills in real estate taxes, Earned Income Tax at 0.5%, a $5 per capita tax and real estate transfer tax at 0.5%.
The board approved a resolution to reserve up to $300,000 of the general funds unassigned fund balance as an assigned reserve for future debt payments.
The board accepted a quote from Johnson Controls of $22,892 for a new fire monitoring system including smoke detectors, heat detectors, sprinklers, talk boxes, monitors, etc. This project is eligible under the ESSER III grant as a safety expense and will be completed before the start of the new school year.
The board accepted the resignation of Megan Wiltrout who accepted a position at the Coudersport Elementary School. Wiltrout has been employed for 14 years as the math teacher and librarian. The board agreed to advertise internally to fill her position. If there is no interest, the position will be advertised to the public.
The board continues to advertise for a member of the Portage-Wharton townships to fill a vacancy on the board. Anyone interested in this position should call 814-647-8603.
Upon recommendation, the board voted to maintain the current maintenance staff. Britta Nichols will remain as maintenance supervisor with Pat Solomon, Edgar Heslep and Matt Main as part-time janitors. Salaries will remain the same.
Superintendent Kim Rees and Principal Dan Eskesen agreed it was nice to have some normalcy at the end of the year with preschool, kindergarten and high school graduation along with baccalaureate services. Administrators thanked the teachers and students for their work throughout the year.
Several guests from FreePA attended the June board meeting. The mission of FreePA is to provide a forum to educate fellow citizens on the Constitution and history; organize meetings for like-minded patriots; communicate and strategize; secure elections; locate, vet and support constitutionally-conservative candidates for state and local offices; and assist parents in gaining back control of their children’s education.
Spokesperson Dan Coburn said the group’s goal is to get masks off these kids as it’s a form of child abuse. The group has forms available for parents to exempt any child from getting a vaccine. The board thanked the group for attending.
Rees noted there have been no updates to the district’s safety plan since the end of school. “We will sit back and monitor to see how it all progresses through the summer,” Rees said.