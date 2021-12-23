Real estate taxes in Potter County will remain at their current rate for a fourth straight year, at 18.5 mills. A mill is one-tenth of one percent, levied against a property’s assessed value.
In addition, Commissioners Nancy Grupp, Barry Hayman and Paul Heimel have decided not to collect the $5 per-capita tax that many other counties levy.
Next year’s budget calls for nearly $11.3 million in spending. It remains open for public inspection and comment at the commissioners’ business office. Anyone seeking to review it should call for an appointment at 814-274-8290, extension 207.