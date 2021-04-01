The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission is updating the region’s Long-Range Transportation Plan.
The LRTP is updated every five years and is developed collaboratively with regional planning members, stakeholders, agencies and the public. It encompasses all modes of surface transportation to include roadways, bridges, public transportation, non-motorized transportation, freight, goods movement and human services transportation. The plan’s intent is to serve as a blueprint for the region’s decision-making on planning for transportation infrastructure and will include a long-term spending plan for addressing those needs over the next 25 years.
As one of the early steps of the plan’s development, the Commission is inviting and encouraging public input through the State Transportation Commission’s online public survey. The survey, part of the 2023 12-Year Program (TYP) Update Public Comment Period, is available from March 1, through April 14 at https://survey.talkpatransportation.com/#/Survey, or you may request a paper copy of the survey by calling 717-783-2262 between 7 a.m. and 4:30 pm Monday – Friday.
Take a moment to tell North Central and PennDOT about the transportation needs that are important to you. People are encouraged to share opinions, interests and concerns about transportation, particularly the needs in the community where they live. Feedback on the 12-year program, Long Range Transportation Plan and Freight Movement Plan will also help to identify needs, prioritize transportation projects and inform the regional 2050 long-range transportation plan