Ole Bornemann Bull was a violin virtuoso of the Norwegian romantic school. His is the image many people think of when they imagine a violin virtuoso: tall, slender with a leonine head capped with a shaggy mane of white hair.
For nearly 20 years, he had toured the great capitals of Europe, giving thousands of concerts, receiving adulation. It was a world of champagne and caviar, Steinway pianos and Stradivarius violins.
But Bull planned to exchange that for a more hardscrabble existence. A romantic in his playing, he was also a romantic at heart. In 1852, the composer and performer invested his fortune to purchase 11,144 acres of land in northcentral Pennsylvania from a land broker, John Cowan from Williamsport.
There, he planned to establish a colony for other Norwegians. His own country fell to Swedish rule in 1815 and he sought to establish a free place for his fellow countryman.
Settlements popped up in the thickly forested area: New Bergen, Oleanna, New Norway and Valhalla in the Kettle Creek Valley near Coudersport.
He loved the land. The valleys and hills reminded him of the steep fjords and mountains of his homelands. Within a year, the hard-working Scandanavians had built two water mills, a steam sawmill and a school. Bull himself began construction of a mountain castle, complete with towers, and built with lumber from the surrounding trees.
The virgin forest was thickly populated with trees. It was a struggle to clear land for crops, but the colonists persevered.
Like the towering timber, it all came crashing down. In May 1853, the Stewardson family from Philadelphia arrived with bad news. They demanded the Norwegians leave the land and the colony. They had documents to prove they were the rightful owners. John Cowan was a crook who deceived the trusting violinist.
It was too much for Ole Bull. They say he went a little mad that day. He walked into the forest, carrying his beloved Stradivarius, which he played with a frantic intensity. His music told of his anguish and sorrow, his anger and dismay at the hand of a scoundrel. The only living thing to hear his music were the creatures of the forest — the deer and bear, panthers and porcupines, rattlesnakes and raccoons.
Days later, Ole Bull stumbled into a tavern. His white mane of hair was unkempt, the remnants of his madness still visible in his eyes. He threw back several stiff drinks, then left for his unfinished mountain castle where he made frantic plans to recoup his fortune.
The colonists moved to Wisconsin. Bull returned to touring.
Some say the ghost of Ole Bull still haunts those lands. It wanders through the dark forests, beneath the moonlit leaves, playing a haunting tune. Many have heard his soulful music coming from the ruins of his castle.
The land, now a state park, holds dozens of campers and motor homes, a modern-day covered wagon if you will. Children huddle in their sleeping bags, pulling the opening over their ears. Adults pretend not to hear, and take a long swallow from their beer cans.