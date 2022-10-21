Spooky Castle

Ole Bornemann Bull was a violin virtuoso of the Norwegian romantic school. His is the image many people think of when they imagine a violin virtuoso: tall, slender with a leonine head capped with a shaggy mane of white hair.

For nearly 20 years, he had toured the great capitals of Europe, giving thousands of concerts, receiving adulation. It was a world of champagne and caviar, Steinway pianos and Stradivarius violins.

