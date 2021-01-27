Olean Area Federal Credit Union’s newest branch office, located at 160 South Main Street, Portville is set to open Monday, Feb. 1. The new full-service branch will feature loan, teller and membership services, as well as a 24-hour walk-up and drive-thru ATM.
To kick-off the grand opening, Olean Area FCU is offering a variety of promotions throughout the month of February. Member’s can also visit the new Portville location and enter to win gift cards, an Amazon Echo or a 65-inch Smart TV.
A Facebook Live event is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 29 at 4:30 p.m. This event will feature a location tour and discussion of its offerings. The event will be hosted by Rich Yeager, CEO.
Olean Area FCU is the second largest credit union in Western New York, with assets of $350 million and currently serves over 19,000 members.