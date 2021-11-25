One person was injured in a motor vehicle crash involving a horse and buggy on Route 155 Thursday, Nov. 18.
State police at Lewis Run said the buggy, operated by a 42-year-old Allen C. Byler, of Port Allegany, was traveling north just after 5 p.m. when it was struck by a 2007 Hyundai Tiburon operated by Damion C. Smith, 20, of Eldred. Smith reportedly told police he did not see the buggy and hit it, sending it off the road and disabling it.
A third vehicle, a 2019 Kia operated by Justin R. Komidar, 19, of Bradford, was following the Hyundai and crashed into it, damaging his car.
A passenger in the buggy, a 12-year-old girl, was transported to UPMC Cole for treatment of minor injuries by Priority Care Ambulance. Other passengers in the buggy, a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl, were not injured. An adult passenger in the buggy, 41-year-old Barbara J. Bylerly, suffered a suspected minor injury but was not transported to any medical facility. No one in the other vehicles was injured.
Smith was cited for following too closely.