Mark Schlosser, principal of Oswayo Valley middle/high school, has announced that the following students, grades six through twelve, have been named to the Honor Roll for the second nine-week grading period at the Oswayo Valley Middle/High School. Students named to the High Honor Roll have maintained an average of 93% or above; while those on the Honor Roll have averaged 87% or above.
High Honor Roll
Grade 12: Zane Malogrino, Macy West
Grade 11: Nickales App, Makenzie Mesler, Anita Schimp, Brandi Siebert, Rachael Taylor
Grade 10: Alexandria Bechelli, Jadyn Brabham, Nathan Carpenter, Rian Ditzler, Makenzie Good, Karielle Johnston, Hailey Learn, Trinity Lundy, Ella Malogrino, Sean McKean, Lexie Stilson
Grade 9: Maddison Gietler, Mallory Goodliff, Elexis Hagans, Alexis Kemp, Kael Parrish, Lily Stedman
GradeE 8: Charlotte Austin-Keech, Layken Enty, Wyatt Johnston, Madison Taylor, Rylee Thompson, Brooke Voorhees, Eva West
Grade 7: Luke Karr, Dain Lyons
Grade 6: Travis Coriaty, Elizabeth Freeman, Sage McCleaft, Aubrey Resig, Dana Williams, Jenna Wylie
Honor Roll
Grade 12: Quintyn Howard, Carter Stedman
Grade 11: Haylee McMichael, Laya Phillips
Grade 10: Johanna Dickerson, Liberty Enty, Braeli Kinney
Grade 9: Nikolas Bonney, Khloe Carpenter, Madelynn Evingham, Laci Miller, Naomi Mix, Brayden Wiley
Grade 8: Lauren Hedges, Sophia Komenda, Chloe Metcalf
Grade 7: Ridge Mesler, Rachel Rathbun, Mia Shaffer
Grade 6: Ella Bee, Paige Siebert