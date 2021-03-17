Oswayo Valley launches K-5 STEM

In an effort to meet the ever-increasing demand for science, technology, engineering and mathematics, the Oswayo Valley School District launched its own K-5 STEM program, a student-centered curriculum designed to provide the skills necessary for creativity, innovation, problem-solving and real-world applications.
Because STEM inspires curiosity and creativeness, this program is invaluable even to students who choose different pathways in life; in fact, it equips the minds of today to be the leaders of tomorrow.
Thanks to the generous donation of the Shinglehouse American Legion, the K-5 STEM program has successfully purchased a 3D printer. With this purchase, students will learn how to draft 3-dimensional shapes using Tynker CAD and Onshape, and see their designs become a reality. Also, OV’s STEM program was selected to participate in CSinPA Build|Fly|Code, a program designed to teach students to build drones and use block-based coding to fly these drones. These are just a few of the exciting opportunities made available to the students.
From robots to drones, students now have the unlimited capability to design, prototype and assemble the ideas that up until now were simply that: ideas. With the implementation of STEM, even kindergartners and first graders are coding using ScratchJR and Tynker, and second and third graders are creating stop-motion animation. In addition to this, the current fourth and fifth graders are learning how to create vector-based images and laser print them to create refrigerator magnets.
By participating in this program, OV students are learning innovation, adaptability and decision-making, the skills necessary for whatever tomorrow holds.