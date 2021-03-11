The Oswayo Valley Memorial Library is open from 12-7 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturdays.
Curbside Pick-up is still available for those who do not feel comfortable entering the library building. Call 814-697-6691, email ovmlibrary@gmail.com or reserve books online and library staff will arrange a time for for pick up.
Memorials & Donations
Memorials
- Bob Worden by Mick & Lisa Howard
- Bob Worden by Bill & Donna Worden, Chris, Eva, Asa and Grant Worden
- Bob Worden by Rich & Ronda Niver
- Bob Worden by Tom & Barbara Splain
- Barbara Price by Zippo Employees
Donations
- Chris Rice
- Hebron Township
Library patrons can search the card catalog by visiting the website at ovmlibrary.org. They can also log into their account and renew the books they have out or put a book on reserve.
The monthly board meeting is held virtually until further notice on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend. If you would like to attend, email or call the library at 814-697-6691 or ovmlibrary@gmail.com so the meeting link can be emailed.