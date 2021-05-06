The library will ne closed Saturday, May 29 for the Memorial Day weekend.
Normal hours will resume noon Tuesday, June 1.
Board Members Needed: If you live within the Oswayo Valley and would like more information about becoming a board member, call 814-697-6691.
Memorials & Donations
Memorials
- Fred & Grace Bellamy by Beulah Bellamy
- Joyce Dennis by Ray, Cheryl, & Chyrie Wheaton
- Judy Castano by The McKean Family
- Jim Marzo by The McKean Family
Donations
- John Press
Curbside pick-up is still available for those who do not feel comfortable entering the library building. Call 814-697-6691, email ovmlibrary@gmail.com or reserve books online and library staff will arrange a time for you to pick up your items.
Library hours are 12-7 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday.
Patrons can search the card catalog by visiting the website at ovmlibrary.org. They can also log into their account and renew the books they have out or put a book on reserve.
Board of Directors Meeting: The monthly board meeting is held on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend.