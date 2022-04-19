Oswayo Valley School District Superintendent Jed Hamberger has been charged with two counts of DUI, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, general impairment, reckless driving, failure to keep right and not using low beams after an accident in Foster Township, McKean County on April 14.
An officer was on patrol at approximately 11:30 p.m. when an oncoming vehicle nearly struck the officer’s vehicle and did not stop. The officer followed the car, which sped up. Shortly afterwards the vehicle left the road and struck a large pile of rocks and a telephone pole on South Kendall St. in the city of Bradford.
After an investigation the driver was identified as Hamberger. He was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence and later arraigned by District Judge Dominic Cercone.
Hamberger posted $5,000 bail and was released.
Hamberger was hired as Oswayo Valley School District Superintendent in August 2019. This was the same month that Hamberger received a speeding ticket, to which he pled guilty. This appears to be his only other traffic infraction.